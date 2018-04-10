| by Jack Landau |

The Mississauga site of Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre is heating up at the City Centre Drive and Confederation Parkway intersection, to the west of Square One. With excavation now bottomed out, a crane has been installed to start forming for the underground parking levels of the 19 and 43-storey, Rafael + Bigauskas Architects-designed condominium complex.

Panorama of the Wesley Tower site, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

With a relatively sizeable construction staging area providing easy access to the site for soil removal, the remaining soil ramp used to access the pit is expected to be quickly excavated and removed from the site. The dump trucks that have been used to transport away the excavated soil are now starting to be replaced by concrete trucks as forming gets underway and digging winds down.

Wesley Tower site, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

In the weeks prior to the crane's installation, a mobile hydraulic crane assisted in the preparation of rebar cages and plywood concrete formwork to support the crane base. Assisted by the new crane, the foundations and lower parking level will soon begin to take shape at the base of the pit, and in another few months, will rise above grade.

Crane at the Wesley Tower site, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

The 19 and 43-storey towers will rise from a shared podium. Located in it will be a selection of figure3 Interior Design-appointed amenities to be known as "Club W". Podium-top outdoor amenities will be appointed by Land Art Design. Wesley Tower residents will also have access to special community classes and discounts at the nearby Living Arts Centre (LAC) through Daniels' LAC Pass.

Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the Wesley Tower, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.