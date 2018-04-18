| by Nathan Petryshyn |

A new bus terminal and Kipling GO station renovation are underway, connecting the subway, regional rail and inter-regional bus services via a major new transit hub. A ground breaking ceremony held last week marked the beginning of the extensive work overseen by Metrolinx on Kipling Station, which will integrate the subway, GO train and bus services, and MiWay buses into a single mobility hub in Toronto’s west end. The design from Strasman Architects includes new and improved pedestrian, bicycle and vehicle connections, to make it easier for all transit commuters to get around on the west side of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA).

Looking west to Kipling Transit Hub, image via Strasman Architects

The construction stems from the Ontario government’s $21.3 billion ongoing investment to transform the GO Transit system from a commuter transit service to a regional rapid transit system. Since 2013, the province has built four new GO stations, renovated 10 existing GO stations and added approximately 9,000 new GO station parking spaces. The province has also purchased 263 new GO buses, 293 new GO train coaches and 16 new GO train locomotives.

Former Toronto City Councillor for Ward 5, and now local MPP Peter Milczyn was on hand to celebrate. “The start of construction on the new Kipling Station Bus Terminal project is great news for my community of Etobicoke-Lakeshore, and will reduce congestion on Etobicoke roads. I have worked hard for this mobility hub since my days at City Hall and know first-hand the difference this project will make for the thousands of residents in this riding and beyond who use this station every day for work, school and to connect with people and activities.”

Looking east to Kipling Transit Hub, image via Strasman Architects

GO and MiWay buses which currently connect with the TTC subway system at Islington station, a little more than a kilometre to the east, will move to this station when work is complete, reducing traffic in the congested Six Points and Village of Islington areas.

Bonnie Crombie, Mayor of Mississauga, attended the groundbreaking, noting in a prepared statement that “I’m pleased that shovels are in the ground and work is underway to build the new Kipling Transit Hub. This transformation will make connecting to MiWay, GO Transit and TTC seamless for the thousands of Mississauga residents who travel across the GTHA every day.” Also in attendance, Josh Colle, Chair of the TTC, expressed that this transformation will be “a win for all transit users” with riders benefitting from a connected riding experience and a GO-TTC co-fare system.

Looking south to Kipling Transit Hub, image via Strasman Architects

The construction will replace an existing parking lot, restricting parking facilities until its completion. A section of Subway Crescent and over 150 parking spaces in the north lot have closed to accommodate construction. This is in addition to the 72 spaces that closed on April 2. GO and TTC services will remain accessible via Aukland Rd. Those who normally park in the north parking lot can access the lot through a new entrance just west of the Kiss & Ride area.

Interior of Kipling Transit Hub, image via Strasman Architects

Phil Verster, President and CEO of Metrolinx was also on hand to mark the milestone. “Our mission is to connect our communities. Here at Kipling Station, as we start this phenomenal project, we’re moving forward on improving the transit experience for our customers in an incredible way. Whether you ride your bike here, walk here, get dropped off, or arrive by transit, every part of the journey will be better.”

Construction on the Kipling Station Bus Terminal project is scheduled to be complete in spring of 2020. We will return with updates as the project progresses. In the meantime, you can visit the project’s database file, linked below. Want to join in on the conversation? Visit our associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the space provided on this page.