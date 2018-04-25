| by Nathan Petryshyn |

Construction has begun on a new and modern patient tower expansion at Michael Garron Hospital in East York. With a $436.2 million investment from the Ontario government, the hospital will see renovation of the existing structure with construction of a new 8-storey patient care tower along with a 3-storey building to connect the existing hospital. Built by EllisDon to a design by B+H Architects and Diamond Schmitt Architects, expansion of the 89-year old hospital seeks to reduce patient wait times while increasing the facility's capacity to conduct research and serve the community.

Aerial View of New Patient Care Centre, image via Michael Garron Hospital

The new 8-storey Ken and Marilyn Thompson Patient Care Centre will include 215 acute care inpatient beds, 80 percent of which will be single-patient rooms. The $12.5-million donation by the Thomson Family follows a $5-million gift made in 2012 to establish the Ken and Marilyn Thomson Patient Care Centre, and will provide added support towards the transformation of the Hospital campus. With more single-patient rooms available, the hospital will offer improved privacy, safety, and infection control.

Outdoor Space at New Patient Care Centre, image via Michael Garron Hospital

Redevelopment of the mental health inpatient unit, renal, cardiac and chest care clinics along with investment in state-of-the-art equipment and technology are included in the plans. The building will see the addition of increased natural light, green rooftops, an outdoor event gathering space and community landscaping, along with a new four-level underground garage. Renderings in a virtual tour video linked below give an idea of what the project will look like once completed.

Sarah Downey, President and CEO of Michael Garron Hospital, Toronto East Health Network explains she is “thrilled to officially start” construction on the project. She continues to note, “this historic milestone would not be possible without the tremendous support of our extended community and significant investment from the government of Ontario.” A statement from Premier Kathleen Wynne reads “People in East Toronto expect and deserve the best care that our high-quality public health care system can offer. That’s why I’m pleased this major redevelopment to modernize the Michael Garron Hospital campus will expand and upgrade necessary services, as well as improve access to the excellent care its staff provides.”

View onto Coxwell lobby at New Patient Care Centre, image via Michael Garron Hospital

Construction is expected to be completed in Fall of 2023, and seeks to achieve LEED Silver Certification for excellence in design and sustainability.