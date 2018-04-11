| by Nicholas Del Prete |

In March of this year, on behalf of property owner Portland Adelaide Developments Inc., The Planning Partnership submitted revised plans to the City of Toronto in support of Zoning By-law Amendments to permit the development of lots at 502 Adelaide Street West and 119-123 Portland Street. Designed by Sweeny & Co, the proposal consists of a 14-storey, 45-metre-high (47 metres with elevator overrun) mixed-use, mostly residential building, with retail space at the base.

Rendering of the resubmitted (2018) Proposal, Image retrieved via submission to The City of Toronto

The proposal is comprised of 105 residential units on floors 2 through 14, 420 m² of indoor and outdoor amenity space spread over floors 1 and 2, as well as 270 square metres of retail facing Adelaide Street at grade. The proposal includes 32 parking spaces in a two level underground garage, and 106 bicycle spaces on a mezzanine level.

Architectural Drawing, Image retrieved via submission to The City of Toronto

The proposal offers 7 one-bedroom units, 56 two-bedroom units, 15 two-bedroom units with dens, and 27 three-bedroom units, supporting a range of living arrangements including families.

Plan for floors 3 through 8, image retrieved via submission to The City of Toronto

When the initial proposal was submitted to the City in 2016, the building consisted of 12 taller floors and just 37 much larger residential units, designed as luxury suites. Besides refocusing the design for more typical condo purchasers, the 2018 resubmission responds to concerns received from City staff regarding such things as reducing the overall height to avoid adding new shadow on St. Andrew's Playground a block to the east. The proposal now features larger stepbacks from the property line as well.

Rendering of the (2016) Proposal, Image retrieved via submission to The City of Toronto

Currently, the site consists of a single-storey commercial building on Adelaide that was home to a Para Paints store (since relocated), and three 2-storey attached row houses along Portland which are not considered contributing buildings to the pending King Spadina Heritage Conservation District. All will be demolished.

