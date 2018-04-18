| by Nathan Petryshyn |

Earlier this month, Old Stonehenge and Clifton Blake Group hosted a community meeting for a development proposal of theirs at Dundas Street West at Pacific Avenue in Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood. Designed by Core Architects, the proposal would seek to redevelop the properties from 2946 through 2968 Dundas West. Although an application has not yet been submitted, community consultation is underway to ensure community concerns are opinions are heard and addressed first.

Looking west at 2946 Dundas West, image courtesy of Core Architects

The site reaches to the corner of Pacific and Dundas, and is currently home to two 3-storey mixed office and retail buildings and an empty lot between them. The lot hosts the Junction Farmers Market weekly. Adjacent to the north on Pacific Avenue is the Hallelujah Fellowship Baptist Church and low-rise residential properties. With plans to retain the existing structure at 2946 Dundas West, the images show a new 8-storey mixed-use residential building and new retail and commercial frontage along Dundas West.

Aerial view of current site, image via Google Maps

Renderings from the architect show the mid-rise residential building set back behind existing and new structures along Dundas. A blend of stone and brick-clad frames run along Dundas, consistent with the architectural vernacular of buildings throughout the neighbourhood. The wide site would see the addition of 5,038 m² of retail space and 1,986 m² of office space. The new 8-storey structure would add 7,701 m² of residential space over 70 units.

Looking north at 2946 Dundas West, image courtesy of Core Architects

Another rendering shows a terraced, set-back design of the north side of the building. Three levels of underground parking would add 170 spaces, 56 for residential use, 14 visitor spaces and 114 for office and retail patrons.

Rear terraces at 2946 Dundas West, image courtesy of Core Architects

We will return with updates as an application is submitted to the City and as more details on the project emerge.