Redevelopment of the area west of the lower stretch of Don River has created a new neighbourhood for Toronto over the last several years, now it's the east side of the river that's beginning to shine too. Just east of the Don Valley Parkway and south of Queen Street, Streetcar Developments and Dream Unlimited's Riverside Square is gradually adding five buildings to the Riverside neighbourhood over two phases, with the first phase—now under construction—featuring architecture by RAW Design, while phase 2 buildings are designed by Giannone Petricone Associates.

Riverside Square, image by Forum contributor skycandy

The project got its start in mid-2016, when demolition of earlier buildings was followed by shoring. Excavation for the project's four-level underground garage wrapped up in early 2017, with the first tower crane installed that March. Now thirteen months later, the topping out for the first phase's 14-storey tower is close, the tilted massing of the building terminating in a pitched roofline. A variation on this design will be seen at the project's upcoming 20-storey tower.

14-storey tower at Riverside Square, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Cladding installation is now underway above the first tower's base. The main building envelope consists of a window wall system with clear glazing framed in grey aluminum mullions, spandrel glass, and bone-white metal panels. A mix of clear and acid-etched balcony glazing will eventually be applied as well.

First cladding at Riverside Square, image by Forum contributor skycandy

To the west, a former steel-framed warehouse previously used by moving company Tippet-Richardson was stripped down to its core structural elements. Concrete has since been formed around the steel skeleton, the space to house Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, Nissan, and Infinity car dealerships with windows facing Eastern Avenue and the Don Valley Parkway.

Future dealership component at Riverside Square, image by Forum contributor skycandy

