| by Craig White |

The Marwest Group of Companies has submitted a Zoning By-Law Amendment application to the City of Toronto to build a 39-storey rental apartment building at 10 Concorde Place, a block north of where Wynford Drive crosses the Don Valley Parkway.

Location of 10 Concorde Place, image retrieved from Apple Maps

Designed by Kirkor Architects Planners, the building would replace a surface parking lot and open space, rising on the north side of Concorde Gate which connects the mostly high-rise neighbourhood perched above the East Don Valley with a northbound onramp to the Don Valley Parkway. To the immediate north of the site is a mid-rise office building, while other office buildings rise to the south across Concorde Gate. On he east side of Concorde Place are several high-rise residential towers. While a plaza is located a block to the south and east at Wynford Drive, nine retail units with 1,185 sq m of total space are planned for ground level to serve convenience shopping needs of the people in this and surrounding buildings. Vast ravine parklands border the area to the north and east.

Looking northwest to 10 Concorde Place, image via submission to the City of Toronto

The building is designed as a 39-storey, 130.7 m/429 ft point tower rising beside a 10-storey podium which drops to 8 storeys as it turns the corner to parallel Concorde Place. 579 residential units are proposed in a mix of 368 one-bedrooms, 166 two-bedrooms, and 45 three-bedrooms. 518 park spaces are proposed in a three-storey underground garage, while 579 spaces for bicycles would be provided.

Exterior detail for 10 Concorde Place, image via submission to the City of Toronto

The building's exterior features punched windows within solid frames, some of which angle away from the bulk of the building in randomized locations. As Site Plan Approval is still to be applied for in the future, there are no details of the proposed materials yet, and the building design could evolve significantly over the planning process.

At the southeast corner of site, a Privately Owned Publicly accessible Space would face the intersection of Concorde Place and Concorde Gate. A 528 sq m community space is proposed as a Section 37 benefit at ground level to the west of the POPS and below the tower. The location is served by a pair of TTC bus routes, and a Crosstown LRT station will be located within a 10-minute walk once the line as opened, targeted for 2021.

Landscape and site plan for 10 Concorde Place, image via submission to the City of Toronto

