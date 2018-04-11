| by Jorge Quesada |

While much of the built form within the Birch Cliff community in Toronto’s east end is in need of refurbishment, Kingston Road, the community’s main artery, has become a focal point for commercial, retail and housing redevelopment. At 2201 - 2209 Kingston Road, a site currently occupied by three single-storey retail buildings and a three-storey apartment building, Lifestyle Custom Homes have proposed a single 11-storey mixed use development, set to offer up to 182 residential units with ground floor retail fronting Glen Everest Road.

North facing ariel view of subject site, image retrieved from Google Maps

Current built form on subject site, image via Urban Toronto Forum Contributor

The proposed development was submitted to the City of Toronto earlier this month by KLM Planning Partners Ltd. The mid-rise development would occupy a gross floor area of roughly 14,200 m2 with an additional 400 m2 of retail space. The building would have a two level underground garage offering a total of 169 parking spots and 188 bicycle parking spaces.

(Second) Rendering of southern frontage facing Glen Everest Road, image via KLM Planning Partnerships Ltd

Of the total residential units proposed in the development, six are bachelor units, 94 are one-bedroom units, 78 are two-bedrooms, and four units have either three or four bedrooms. Each unit above the first storey has a private balcony, and units at ground level have private terraces. Amenity spaces are proposed for the 11th floor.

Rendering of north facing frontage, image via KLM Planning Partnerships Ltd.

The development’s envelop is a mixture of masonry elements at ground level, opaque and prefabricated panelling, and glass with bird friendly etching. The building has a frontage along Kingston Road of roughly 60 metres and a depth of 40 metres.

Rendering of southern frontage, image via KLM Planning Partnership Ltd

The lobby is located in the site’s southwest corner, above which an articulated tower-like element rises, appearing as a kind of hinge to the rest of the building’s form. Otherwise, the first four storeys serve as a uniform rectangular base for the rest of the building after which the building steps back in single storey intervals to create a stepped facade on a 45 degree plain, to ease shadow impacts from the building on the streetscape below.

Architectural site map of development, image via KLM Planning Partnerships Ltd

The area represents a significant site for projected intensification as nearby public amenity spaces include a range of recreational facilities, parks such as Rosetta McClain Gardens and Highview Park, and multiple schools. Nearby development applications for a three storey residential building at 1665-1673 Kingston Road is currently under review, and a four storey residential building at 1548 Kingston Road was recently approved. The ten-storey residential building at 2229 Kingston Road dubbed Haven on the Bluffs will be complete later this year. The proposal falls along the 12 and 12A Kingston Road TTC bus route, with access eastbound to Kennedy Subway Station (which also accesses GO Transit via the Stouffville line), and westbound to Victoria Park Subway Station.

Local amenities in the surrounding area, image via Next Trans Ltd

