| by Jack Landau |

Ongoing renovations and expansion at North York's Yonge Sheppard Centre are remaking the 1976-built complex for today. The RioCan REIT and KingSett Capital-led project at the northeast corner of Yonge and Sheppard involves a major reconfiguring of the complex's lower levels layout, including sweeping changes to the mall that will improve connectivity for pedestrians, while a new residential rental tower is infilling an underused area the north end.

Yonge Sheppard Centre, image courtesy of RioCan/KingSett

Yonge Sheppard Centre's previous street-level experience was hampered by its two main retail floors having been built a half level below or above the Yonge Street sidewalk, leaving a 'moat' with stairs connecting the street to the complex. Over the past few months, the last remaining vestiges of the moat have been filled in, while rebuilding the complex's main street entrances at grade level. Recently, steel structures for a sheltering canopy have been installed around the base.

Ground level entrances at Yonge Sheppard Centre, image by Edward Skira

Between the 9 and 19-storey office towers, an expanded mall structure is now topped out and largely sealed-off along Yonge Street. This section, clad in reflective dark glazing and featuring white chamfered frames, will include 50,000 ft² spaces for both a Longo’s supermarket and an LA Fitness. The addition brings the site's total retail area to 474,000 ft², a 106,000 ft² increase from the previous 368,000 ft².

Yonge Street frontage at the Yonge Sheppard Centre, image by Edward Skira

The towers flanking the retail expansion are soon to be re-clad in a gunmetal grey composite aluminum material, removing the complex's Brutalist aesthetic in the process. This re-cladding work—to begin soon on the shorter north tower—also aims to improve the towers’ thermal performance. A black weatherproofing primer has been applied to the lower levels of each tower in advance of the installation.

South tower of Yonge Sheppard Centre, image by Edward Skira

East of the complex's north office tower, construction will soon begin for the new rental tower, being marketed with the moniker 'Pivot'. Rising 36 storeys with a design by Quadrangle, the building will add 361 new rental apartments to the site. Early below-grade structural work has already been carried out, and above-grade forming for the new building is due to begin this year, with occupancy scheduled for Spring 2020.

Pivot rental tower at Yonge Sheppard Centre, image courtesy of Quadrangle

Elsewhere, tenants continue to fill out the mall, including the second phase of the complex's food court. Here, Mo's Golden Pretzel, Villa Medina, and Butter Chick opened in late 2017. A number of other eateries will open in the coming weeks and months, including Flock Rotisserie, Basil Box, IQ Foods, Five Guys, Blaze Pizza and Sweet Jesus by late spring. Five Guys Burgers and Fries is moving into a 2,000 ft² unit that was recently vacated by Chipotle.

We will be sure to keep an eye out for news on the project as construction continues and as openings draw closer. In the meantime, additional information and new images for the project can be found in our database file, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.