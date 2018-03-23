| by Jack Landau |

Work commenced in mid-2017 for MOD Developments and Woodcliffe Properties' redevelopment of the Waterworks Building at 505 Richmond Street West, in Toronto's trendy King West area. In the months since demolition work and heritage facade retention work commenced, much progress has been accomplished for the new 13-storey mixed-use development.

Waterworks Building redevelopment, image courtesy of MOD/Woodcliffe

The Diamond Schmitt Architects-designed development—with heritage elements overseen by ERA Architects—will consist of ten storeys of residential units atop a three-storey heritage base building housing a new food hall, retail spaces, and a new YMCA. The homeless youth initiative Eva's Phoenix has already opened in a two-storey space in the east quarter of the complex.

Waterworks site in early March, image by Forum contributor thecharioteer

Following interior demolition and the reinforcement of the heritage facades, shoring activity began early this year, with the work continuing into mid-March. Shoring is now largely complete, dewatering is underway, and excavation for the development's three-level underground garage will begin soon. The latest images of the site show that shoring rigs have vacated the area, and an excavator is now in action.

Facing east across the site of the Waterworks Building, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

In the south half of the building, restoration work continues within the future food hall space. Wood flooring—contaminated from years of industrial use—has been removed from the space, and will soon be replaced with a heritage-sensitive replacement. The space's original 1931 gabled skylights—covered up years prior—are in the process of being restored, and will soon have new glazing to once again fill the space with light.

Future food hall at the Waterworks Building, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

New hoarding was recently installed along the site's block-long Richmond Street frontage. Created by LA Ads, the decorative hoarding uses a mix of photographs, maps, and renderings to depict the past, present, and future of the Waterworks Building and the evolving neighbourhood.

Hoarding at the Waterworks site, image by Forum contributor thecharioteer

