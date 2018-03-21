| by Jack Landau |

Just south of OCAD U's iconic Sharp Centre for Design, below-grade construction is in the process of forming the underground levels of Tridel's Form Condos on Toronto's McCaul Street between Queen and Dundas. We last checked in on the 14-storey, architectsAlliance-designed condominium development in October, when excavation was underway for the project's underground garage.

Facing north across the Form Condos site, image by Edward Skira

In the months since, a tower crane has been installed on the west side of the pit, and concrete columns and walls have been formed for the building's lower and main P2 levels, marking the first structural forming for the project. There will be 97 parking spaces here, divided between 86 resident spaces and 11 reserved for visitors.

Facing northwest across the Form Condos site, image by Edward Skira

Work below grade should take another few months before the building begins its climb above ground to 14 storeys. Upon completion, Form will bring 189 new homes to the Grange Park area, split into a mix of 131 one-bedrooms with average sizes of 56 m², 40 two-bedrooms with average sizes of 76 m², and 18 three-bedrooms with average sizes of 116 m².

Facing southwest across the Form Condos site, image by Edward Skira

Phase 2 of the project will see an art gallery built between the condominium and the Sharp Centre to its north. The new buildings replace a single-storey converted warehouse and a surface parking lot that existed on the 52 McCaul Street site prior to its clearing in 2017.

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for Form Condos, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.