| by Jack Landau |

A Mercedes-Benz dealership office on The Queensway, just east of The East Mall and north of the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke, is slated to be redeveloped to make way for a string, modern replacement dealership. The First Capital and Mercedes-Benz Canada-led project at 1629-1633 The Queensway features an unusually eye-catching design by Richard Ziegler Architect Inc. boasting machined curves.

Site of proposed Mercedes-Benz Queensway, image via Apple Maps

The plan calls for the demolition of three buildings on the site to make way for the 9,801 sq. m (105,504 sq. ft.) facility, consisting of a three-storey, 8,520 sq. m (91,710 sq. ft.) dealership building with vehicle service and an approximately 1,281 sq. m (13,794 sq. ft.) van sales and vehicle service building.

Mercedes-Benz Queensway viewed from the Gardiner Expressway, image via submission to City of Toronto

Reaching a 12.6-metre height measured to the roofline, and a 20-metre height measured to the architectural peak, the building would be finished in a mix of black aluminum composite panels, curtainwall glazing, black-tinted EIFS (external insulation finishing system) panels, corrugated aluminum, and extruded white aluminum fins with LED lighting.

Mercedes-Benz Queensway viewed from The East Mall, image via submission to City of Toronto

The current application for Site Plan Approval (SPA) replaces a 2013-approved Zoning By-law Amendment for the site to permit a four-building, 6,500 sq. m commercial development containing retail, restaurant and fitness centre uses. That proposal was never realized, leading to the reimagined plan and uses now being proposed.

Mercedes-Benz Queensway aerial view from The Queensway, image via submission to City of Toronto

A few blocks to the east, another auto dealership development is well into construction at 630 Kipling Avenue, just south of The Queensway and north of the Gardiner. The site was cleared of earlier industrial-warehouse buildings in 2013, and construction of the new buildings in mid-2017, with the project's concrete superstructures now nearly complete.

Site of Marino's Auto Mall, image via Apple Maps

To serve as the new location of several Marino auto dealerships, the Marino Auto Mall—just over 2.5 kilometres northeast of the current Lake Shore location—will house Honda, Hyundai, Subaru, Jaguar, Land Rover, and Volvo dealerships housed in a pair of low-rise buildings designed by eightspace inc., with a combined 380,000 sq.ft. total floor area.

Marino's Auto Mall, images via www.8space.com

