With another busy month of city-building, transportation, and real estate talk now behind us, we round up February 2018's hottest stories, projects, and Forum discussions.

Our Top Ten News Stories

1. Oxford Properties Proposes 60-Storey Tower at Bay and Harbour

Looking northwest to The HUB, image courtesy of Oxford Properties

Our most popular news story in February covered the reveal of Oxford Properties' long-anticipated 30 Bay Street office tower, which is being marketed as The HUB. (The HUB appears again with updated details in the eighth spot.) Our second most popular story was an interview with Metrolinx's new President and CEO Phil Verster, followed by a story offering a first look at the design of the new Renzo Piano-designed Ontario Court of Justice.

2. Union Station and GO RER: Metrolinx's Phil Verster on the Future

3. Ontario Court of Justice Ready To Go Behind Toronto City Hall

4. Growth to Watch For 2018: Dupont, the Junction, St. Clair West

5. Bazis Proposes 54-Storey Condo Tower at Queen and Church

6. Updated Renderings Show Revised LCBO Tower at Sugar Wharf

7. The One's Hybrid Exoskeleton to be a First for Toronto

8. The HUB to Rise Over 280 Metres with Structural Exoskeleton

9. Striking Sculptural Form Emerges at Wellesley on the Park

10. Commerce Court 3 Makes Appearance at Design Review Panel

Our Top Ten Database Files

1. The One

The One, image courtesy of Mizrahi Developments

Mizrahi's The One is back at the top of our list for most popular Database files for February, reclaiming a position it held for several months until the end of 2017. In second place, the Pinnacle One Yonge development continues to draw in views as marketing begins for the development's first phase, The Prestige.

2. Pinnacle One Yonge

3. The HUB

4. Ontario Court of Justice

5. Mirvish Village

6. CIBC Square

7. Wellesley On The Park

8. The Well

9. Commerce Court 3

10. 357 King West

Our Top Ten Forum Threads

1. CIBC Square

CIBC Square construction, image by Forum contributor ChesterCopperpot

Below-grade construction for the first phase of the CIBC Square office complex has kept the project's Forum thread at the top of the pack for February, followed by the threads for The One and Massey Tower in second and third place.

2. The One

3. Massey Tower

4. 1 Yorkville

5. Monde

6. Sun Life Financial Tower & Harbour Plaza Residences

7. The Well

8. Ten York Street Condos

9. The Residences of 488 University Avenue

10. Commerce Court 3

