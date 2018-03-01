| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us back just over three years, for a west-facing view of Downtown Toronto captured from the Princess Street and Front Street intersection. Back in early February 2015, The cranes of the L Tower and Backstage on The Esplanade could be seen to the left of the CN Tower. On the right, some of the office towers of the Financial District would soon be obscured by a new addition.

Facing west on Front Street from Princess Street, February 2015, image by Marcus Mitanis

Fast forward to late February 2018, and the L Tower's crane has since been removed and replaced with a derrick, which we hope will be removed soon too, once the building maintenance unit is finally installed there. The crane at Backstage has also been removed, and a sliver of the 36-storey tower can be seen rising above 25 The Esplanade. Just to the left of the chimney at the photo's left edge, the Harbour Plaza Residences condominium towers have joined the landscape. On the right, the 58-storey 88 Scott Street has blocked out much of the Financial District from this view. The single-storey Acura dealership seen in the foreground of the 2015 photo has since been converted into a condominium sales centre for Pemberton, occupying a portion of the future Time and Space Condos development site.

Facing west on Front Street from Princess Street, February 2018, image by Caleb Cho

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!