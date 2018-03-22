| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us to Toronto's Bloor Street West, turning back the clock to just to December 2015 for a view of progress at Great Gulf's 76-storey One Bloor East. At the end of 2015, the Hariri Pontarini-designed condominium tower had just topped out at the southeast corner of Yonge and Bloor. Most of the curtainwall glazing was in, and the fritted balcony guard installation was just getting underway. Behind and to the right of One Bloor East, Cresford Developments' Casa II Condos was in the process of topping out at a height of 56 storeys over Charles Street to the south.

Facing east on Bloor Street to One Bloor East, December 2015, image by Forum contributor MafaldaBoy

A shot but the same photographer from a similar vantage point in March 2018 shows the condo tower's sculptural look, now that the balcony guards create the flowing aesthetic seen in the marketing renderings. To the southeast, Casa II is now completed and occupied, and has been joined by the 55-storey Casa III, now wrapping up construction to the east of it.

Facing east on Bloor Street to One Bloor East, March 2018, image by Forum contributor MafaldaBoy

This view will change even more drastically in the coming years as Mizrahi Development's The One rises from the Yonge and Bloor intersection's southwest corner. The supertall luxury condominium tower will eventually rise 85 storeys and over 300 metres into the skyline.

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!