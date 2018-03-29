| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us high above Toronto's Yonge and Bloor area for a view of two big new additions to Charles Street between Yonge and Church. Just over two years ago, in March 2016, an east-facing view from the top of the Uptown Residences overlooked construction of Cresford Developments' Casa II Condos, an architectsAlliance-designed tower which had recently topped out at a height of 56 storeys, or 184 metres.

Casa II Condos topped out on Charles Street, March 2016, image by Forum contributor Benito

Two years later, and a shot the same vantage point shows the completed Casa II, now joined by sibling development Casa III to the east. Now topped out at 55 storeys/180 metres and nearly fully-clad, the tower is expected to open its doors later this year. Further to the east, the upper levels of the 50-storey The Selby—which recently topped out at a height of 166 metres—can be seen rising above Couture Condos in the background on the left side of the photo below.

Casa II and III, March 2018, image by Forum contributor Benito

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!