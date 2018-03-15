This week's Throwback Thursday turns the clocks back 7 years for a before and after comparison of an infill office project in Toronto's Bay and Bloor area. Back in December 2010, a block of Victorian Bay and Gable-style houses at the southeast corner of St. Thomas and Sultan Streets awaited redevelopment as preliminary planning was underway for a new mid-rise office building on site.

Throwback Thursday, 7 St. Thomas, Hariri Pontarini, TorontoSoutheast corner of St. Thomas and Sultan Streets, 2010, image by Forum contributor androiduk

Seven years later, following years of work and the attendant mess, the same southeast-facing view of the intersection shows the new Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed office building at 7 St. Thomas, magically popped in behind the heritage house-fronts, as if nothing ever happened in between. Construction of the nine-storey building by St. Thomas Commercial Developments wrapped up last year, leaving the neighbourhood with the striking addition of an undulating office building juxtaposed above Victorian geometries.

Throwback Thursday, 7 St. Thomas, Hariri Pontarini, TorontoSoutheast corner of St. Thomas and Sultan Streets, 2017, image by Forum contributor Benito

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!