| by Nathan Petryshyn |

756 Warden Avenue, north of Warden Station on the Bloor-Danforth line, may see development of new commercial and recreational buildings. A rezoning application submitted to the City of Toronto by Bousfields on behalf of Superview International Inc outlines plans for redevelopment of the 2.43 hectare site which currently sits vacant. SRN Architects have designed a 2-storey retail and commercial building on the corner of Warden Avenue and Comstock Road, while a new recreational facility would occupy the southern portion of the site.

Looking northwest to 756 Warden Avenue, image via SRN Architects

In the north building, 2,948m² of retail space is proposed at grade, wth another 2,948m² of mixed commercial space to occupy the 2nd floor. The building has then been further divided into 14 separate spaces range in size from 168m² to 222m², with frontage along Warden Avenue and Comstock Road. Early renderings show neutral coloured windows framing, with large opening and red awnings above the first floor.

Looking northwest to 756 Warden Avenue, image via SRN Architects

To the south will be a 8,010m² sports and recreation facility, consisting of two 1,338m² ice rinks and a 2,044m² gym. Administrative offices will occupy 907m² in this building. The neutral cladding tones carry over to this building, with maple leaf-marked roundels and sports-related text accenting the exterior.

Looking west to 756 Warden Avenue, image via SRN Architects

Surface parking will cover nearly 50% of the site, providing 321 spaces shared between the retail, commercial and recreational uses. Green spaces and landscaping will occupy 2,101m² throughout the parking lot and street frontage with new trees and narrow landscaped areas dividing the parking area and surrounding the site.

We will return with updates as this project evolves. In the meantime, you can find renderings and additional information by visiting the database file, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the space proved on this page.