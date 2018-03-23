| by Jack Landau |

With just a few months to go before the planned opening of 130 QQE at Daniels Waterfront - City of the Arts, construction of the first phase office condominium building is wrapping up at Toronto's Queens Quay and Lower Jarvis intersection. Immediately north of the RAW and Rafael + Bigauskas Architects-designed 130 QQE, construction is now above ground for the community's two residential buildings designed by Giannone Petricone, known as the Lighthouse Towers.

Facing east across the Lighthouse Tower East and West site, 130 QQE on the right, image by Jack Landau

Construction is furthest along for the west side of the towers' shared podium at the corner of Lower Jarvis and Lake Shore Boulevard, where crews are currently forming the first elements of the second floor.

Podium forming for Lighthouse Towers, image by Jack Landau

Forming follows closely behind on the east side of the podium along Richardson Street. Most of this area's ground floor columns are in place, and portions of a mezzanine level have taken shape.

Podium forming for Lighthouse Towers, image by Jack Landau

The two residential towers of 35 and 45 floors will eventually bring a combined 554 condominium units to the block in the East Bayfront neighbourhood.

Podium forming for Lighthouse Towers, image by Jack Landau

Meanwhile, interesting exterior details continue to materialize on 130 QQE to the south as finishing touches are installed. The construction hoist was recently removed from the building's west facade, and that section of the facade is now being enclosed with brick and glass.

130 QQE at Daniels Waterfront, image by Jack Landau

A closer look at the image above shows that a pink umbrella—of the same type found at Sugar Beach to the south—has been placed on the roof terrace on the building's shorter east volume. This ties in with the project's plan to extend the popular Claude Cormier + Associés-designed park space across Queens Quay to the north on a wedge-shaped area to the west side of the office building.

Pink umbrella on 130 QQE at Daniels Waterfront, image by Jack Landau

