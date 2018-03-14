| by Jack Landau |

Last month we covered Aoyuan Property Holdings' entry into the Toronto housing market with their purchase of the 8.6-acre Newtonbrook Plaza on Yonge Street at Cummer Avenue in North York (highlighted by the pin near the top of the aerial view below). The Guangzhou, China-based developer is now seeking Site Plan Approval for the first phase of three phases of the shopping plaza's long-term redevelopment. Planning documents have since been posted by the City, with details of the first phase's two mixed-use towers and podium, to be marketed as M2M Condos, a nod to the local postal code.

Site of Newtonbrook Plaza, image via Apple Maps

Wallman Architects—who designed the development in its early planning stages prior to Aoyuan's acquisition of the site—have been retained to advance the plan. The first phase is proposed as 34 and 36-storey towers rising from a shared 8-storey podium. The towers would reach heights of 110.5 and 116.4 metres respectively. The project's gross floor area of 73,346 m² includes 65,100 m² of residential space, 3,714 m² of retail space, and 3,915 m² of commercial/office space.

Yonge Street frontage of M2M Condos, image via submission to City of Toronto

The taller tower contains a total of 291 residential units, coming in a mix of 9 one-bedroom units, 109 one-bedroom+den units, 148 two-bedroom units, 6 two-bedroom+den units, and 19 two-bedroom+den/three-bedroom units. The shorter tower houses an additional 250 units, coming in a mix of 25 one-bedroom units, 58 one-bedroom+den units, 98 two-bedroom units, 46 two-bedroom+den units, and 23 two-bedroom+den/three-bedroom units.

The units, as well as the commercial component, would be served by four-level underground garage containing 874 parking spaces, with 699 for residential use, 81 for residential visitors, 36 for retail use, and 58 for office use. Residents are to be provided with a collection of amenity spaces. On the podium’s third floor, residents would have access to an 87 m² indoor amenity space and a 174 m² exterior amenity terrace. One level above, the fourth floor would include a 346 m² double-height gym.

Podium of M2M Condos, image via submission to City of Toronto

Architectural plans for the project detail the various exterior material finishes. These include translucent and clear glazing, curtainwall glazing with prefinished aluminum, prefinished metal cladding, brick masonry, and wood.

Skyline of M2M Condos, image via submission to City of Toronto

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.