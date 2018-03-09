| by Jack Landau |

Sales are getting underway for the second phase of Tridel and Rowntree Enterprises' Auberge On The Park community, a redevelopment of the former Inn on the Park at Toronto's Leslie and Eglinton intersection. We got a first look at the 29-storey Graziani + Corazza-designed Auberge II last month, and with the project now celebrating its grand opening, we're returning for a look at some of the suite layouts on offer within the new phase.

Auberge II on the Park, image courtesy of Tridel

Auberge II offers 215 suites ranging in size from 542 to 2,207 ft² and priced starting from the mid-$400,000s. There are currently only two-bedroom and larger suites available, including family-sized units offered in the project's Signature Collection and Townhome Collection. Among the former, the Signature collection's unit S1-2 is found on the tower's 25th floor, offering 1,435 ft² of living space with south-facing views. Priced from $1,360,000, this layout features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a powder room, and two separate outdoor terraces.

Unit S1-2 at Auberge II, image courtesy of Tridel

The Loft and Townhome Collection includes the two-storey TH4-2 unit at the south side of the building's ground and second floors. Sized at 1,623 ft² and priced from $1,465,000, this layout offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a powder room, and a rear outdoor patio.

Unit TH4-2 at Auberge II, image courtesy of Tridel

Residents will have access to the same selection of II BY IV Design-appointed amenities available to residents of the first phase, featured in a previous article. The indoor amenities will be complemented by outdoor amenity spaces designed by Scott Torrance Landscape Architect, as well as a new 2,580 m² park fronting the towers.

Park planned for Auberge On The Park site, image courtesy of Tridel

