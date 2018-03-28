| by Jack Landau |

Construction is moving along at the site of Cityzen Development Group and Fernbrook Homes' Tower at Pier 27, a 35-storey, architectsAlliance-designed condominium tower taking shape at the foot of Yonge Street on Toronto's waterfront. We have been keeping a close eye on construction since the first activity was recorded in late 2016, with the clearing of the site on the south side of Queens Quay. Shoring commenced at the start of 2017, wrapping up a couple months later. Excavation and de-watering followed in mid-2017, paving the way for the start of forming for the project's four-level underground parking garage.

Forming of the underground levels was completed at the start of 2018, and the first above-grade forming was recorded shortly after. Construction has picked up at a considerable pace in the weeks since, and the building's nine-storey podium is now taking shape. The latest photos of the site show that crews have formed portions of the first three levels, and forming work is underway for the fourth floor slab.

With floor plates about twice the size of the tower that will rise above it, the podium floors will match the height of the 11-storey first phase buildings of Waterlink at Pier 27 to the south and east, minus the bridges that link them. The point tower above, rising to 35 storeys, will transition the waterside development to the planned taller towers on the One Yonge site immediately to the north.

Forming of podium levels is typically a slow process on condo developments, normally due to the customization of the floors, and their larger floor plate. With the repetitive nature of the podium floor plates here, the forming is coming together relatively speedily, and if the current rate of work is any indication, the podium levels could be fully formed within the next few months. The trick here will be the time it takes to create the balconies on the building's skewed levels, and we look forward to seeing work on these begin later this spring.

Upon completion, Tower at Pier 27 will introduce another 366 condominium units to the Pier 27 community, already home to 690 condominium and townhome units. Two final phases will follow at the site in the future.

