| by Jack Landau |

It was just a few weeks ago when we covered a new proposal for an affordable housing development in Toronto's Weston and Lawrence area. That proposal at 2346 Weston Road isn't the only project bringing affordable housing to the neighbourhood, as planning continues to advance for Options for Homes and Deltera's The Humber at 10 Wilby Crescent.

The project has been evolving through the planning process for a few years now, and was formerly marketed by Neighbourhood Concepts Non-Profit Corporation as The Riverstone Condos, a 10-storey Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired design from HCA Architecture. The plan evolved into a 16-storey, 234-unit proposal in the hands of Options for Homes, and featuring a new design by Architecture Unfolded. Following a redesign, the project resubmitted in 2017 as a 21-storey affordable housing building. Most recently, a February resubmission to the City ups the proposal to 22-storeys.

The Humber, image via submission to City of Toronto

The Humber would rise 68.75 metres, or 225 feet from its 3,581 m² (0.88-acre) site near the Weston and Lawrence intersection. The building's 18,303 m² gross floor area (GFA) would be strictly residential, containing 233 rental suites, provided in a mix of 5 bachelors, 86 one-bedrooms, 102 two-bedrooms, and 40 three-bedrooms.

East elevation, The Humber, image via submission to City of Toronto

A three-level underground garage is proposed with 180 spaces split between 144 resident spaces, 35 visitor spaces, and a single space for institutional/other use. Residents will have access to ground floor amenities including a 900 ft² multipurpose room, 575 ft² social lounge. More amenities will be housed on the 7th floor atop the building’s six-storey podium, including a 382 ft² lounge connecting with an over 2,150 ft² outdoor terrace.

New documents also shed light on the materials that will be used to finish the building. These include a window wall system with low-reflectance spandrel glass, vision glass, light precast concrete panels, and fritted glass balcony railings.

West elevation, The Humber, image via submission to City of Toronto

