Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of Toronto's Yonge and Wellesley area, captured from a high-rise condominium at Yonge and Bloor by Forum contributor Benito. This southeast-facing view shows a cluster of new condominium towers adding to the neighbourhood, including Vox Condominiums, 50 at Wellesley Station, Totem Condos, and The Clover on Yonge.
Southeast facing view from a high-rise condo at Bloor and Balmuto, image by Forum contributor Benito
