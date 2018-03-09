| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of Toronto's Yonge and Wellesley area, captured from a high-rise condominium at Yonge and Bloor by Forum contributor Benito. This southeast-facing view shows a cluster of new condominium towers adding to the neighbourhood, including Vox Condominiums, 50 at Wellesley Station, Totem Condos, and The Clover on Yonge.

Southeast facing view from a high-rise condo at Bloor and Balmuto, image by Forum contributor Benito

