| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to a unit within Urban Capital's River City 3 development in the West Don Lands. Submitted by Forum contributor mcornett on a recent pre-delivery inspection, this view faces west over the Richmond and Adelaide Street overpasses and on to the city skyline beyond.

Skyline view from River City 3, image by Forum contributor mcornett

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.