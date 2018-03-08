| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Great Gulf's Monde Condominiums, a 44-storey condominium tower in Toronto's East Bayfront area. Submitted by Forum contributor Razz, this view shows unfinished balconies on the topped out tower by Moshe Safdie in partnership with Quadrangle, with the Toronto Islands and Lake Ontario in the background.

Unfinished balconies on the 44-storey Monde, image by Forum contributor Razz

