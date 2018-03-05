| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day comes to us from Forum contributor Logan, who captured this aerial view of Toronto on approach to Pearson International Airport last week. In this view, we can see all the way from St. Clair Avenue in the north to Lake Ontario, and east-west from Christie Street over to Leslieville.

Aerial view of Toronto, image by Forum contributor Logan

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.