Today's Photo of the Day takes us to the top of DNA3 in Toronto's King West Village area, for a view of the city skyline. This shot from Forum contributor agoraflaneur captures an east-facing view over King Street from above the 15-storey condominium development.

Photo of the Day, Toronto, skylineToronto skyline from DNA3, image by Forum contributor agoraflaneur

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.