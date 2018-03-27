Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of Toronto's R. C. Harris Water Treatment Plant. Submitted by Forum contributor Jasonzed, this west-facing view looks over the 1932-1941-built facility, with the Toronto skyline serving as a backdrop.

Photo of the Day, Toronto, skyline, R. C. Harris Water Treatment PlantR. C. Harris Water Treatment Plant and the Toronto skyline, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

