| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of Toronto's R. C. Harris Water Treatment Plant. Submitted by Forum contributor Jasonzed, this west-facing view looks over the 1932-1941-built facility, with the Toronto skyline serving as a backdrop.

R. C. Harris Water Treatment Plant and the Toronto skyline, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.