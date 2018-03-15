| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to the base of Menkes Developments' 87 Peter project in Toronto's Entertainment District. The topped-out project by Core Architects includes an above-grade parking component, sheltered from view by a public art installation, which is now being installed. In this view, captured by Forum contributor Red Mars, we can see the topography map-inspired art installation taking shape along the building's Peter Street frontage.

Public art being installed at 87 Peter, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

