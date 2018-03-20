| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day shows off the striking exterior of Great Gulf's 76-storey One Bloor East at the corner of Toronto's Yonge and Bloor intersection. Captured by Forum contributor MafaldaBoy, this shot faces west on Bloor Street, looking to the Hariri Pontarini-designed condominium tower's east facade.

One Bloor East, image by Forum contributor MafaldaBoy

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.