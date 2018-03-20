Today's Photo of the Day shows off the striking exterior of Great Gulf's 76-storey One Bloor East at the corner of Toronto's Yonge and Bloor intersection. Captured by Forum contributor MafaldaBoy, this shot faces west on Bloor Street, looking to the Hariri Pontarini-designed condominium tower's east facade.

One Bloor East condos, Great Gulf, Hariri Pontarini Architects, TorontoOne Bloor East, image by Forum contributor MafaldaBoy

