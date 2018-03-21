| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us a surface parking lot across the street from Toronto's Wellesley Station for a view of new high-rise additions adding to the neighbourhood. Submitted by Forum contributor MafaldaBoy, this view faces northeast to a cluster of new developments. On the far left, Totem Condos can be seen topped out at 18 storeys. To the right, Vox Condominiums has reached its final 35-storey height, while 50 at Wellesley Station is well on its way to a 37-storey height.

View of Totem, Vox, and 50 at Wellesley Station, image by Forum contributor MafaldaBoy

