| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to the Bisha Hotel and Residences for a view of Toronto's Entertainment District. Facing east from atop the hotel and condo tower's podium, this view looks over the low-rise buildings of Mercer Street, where Nobu Residences Toronto will soon rise with a pair of 45-storey towers.

East view over Mercer Street in Toronto's Entertainment District, image by Jack Landau

