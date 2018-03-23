Today's Photo of the Day features a moody view of a condominium tower on Toronto's Grenville Street. Submitted by Forum contributor Tarazet, this view shows Lifetime Developments and CentreCourt Developments' 50-storey architectsAlliance-designed Karma Condos

Photo of the Day, Karma Condos, architectsAlliance, TorontoKarma Condos, image by Forum contributor Tarazet

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.