| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a moody view of a condominium tower on Toronto's Grenville Street. Submitted by Forum contributor Tarazet, this view shows Lifetime Developments and CentreCourt Developments' 50-storey architectsAlliance-designed Karma Condos.

Karma Condos, image by Forum contributor Tarazet

