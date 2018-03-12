| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to Dundas Street West in Toronto's Chinatown. Captured from between Huron and Beverley Streets, this view from Forum contributor Lenser faces east towards the under-construction Residences of 488 University Avenue at the University and Dundas intersection.

Facing east on Dundas towards The Residences of 488 University Avenue, image by Forum contributor Lenser

