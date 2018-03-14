| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial shot of Downtown Burlington, captured by drone and submitted to our Forum by contributor Jasonzed. This view faces northwest over the city's waterfront, showing the Brant Street Pier and the new multi-tower Bridgewater Residences development under construction on the south side of Lakeshore Road.

Aerial view of Downtown Burlington, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.