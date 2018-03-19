| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day shows a scene of ongoing changes in Toronto's Yorkville area. Submitted by Forum contributor ADRM, this view looks over the construction site for First Capital's Yorkville Village: 102-108 Yorkville Avenue project, showing the site's remote-controlled crane. In the background, Cumberland at Yorkville Plaza can be seen rising towards a 40-storey height.

Facing southwest over the 102-108 Yorkville site, image by Forum contributor ADRM

