| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of College Street, just west of Yonge, in Downtown Toronto. Captured by Forum contributor steveve, this northeast-facing view shows the contrast between College's medium-density built form and high-rise condominium buildings Karma Condos and YC Condos looming in the background.

Looking northeast across College Street, just west of Yonge, image by Forum contributor steveve

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.