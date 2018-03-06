| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day offers an aerial view over the site of Cadillac Fairview's 16 York, a new office tower under construction at the intersection of York and Bremner in Toronto's South Core. Submitted to the project's Forum thread by contributor sikandar, this shot shows the ongoing forming of the building's ground floor. Upon completion, the office tower will stand 32 storeys at a height of 155 metres.

Facing west over the site of 16 York, image by Forum contributor sikandar

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.