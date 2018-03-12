| by Jack Landau |

Now three phases into its five-phase rebuild, Toronto's Regent Park neighbourhood continues to be re-made using a mixed-income model led by private developer The Daniels Corporation working with Toronto Community Housing (TCH). The latest development proposal in the neighbourhood was submitted to the City Planning department last month, seeking Site Plan Approval (SPA) for 11 and 33-storey market condominium buildings on Block 17S of the neighbourhood, between River Street and Tubman Avenue.

Dundas Street elevation, Block 17S, image via submission to City of Toronto

Designed by Quadrangle, the new Daniels Corporation project would include a 33-storey, 108.45-metre-high point tower located along River Street and an 11-storey, 42.45-metre mid-rise building along Tubman Avenue, joined by a shared two-to-three-storey podium fronting Dundas Street East. The podium levels would bring 2,522 m² of retail to the Dundas frontage, housed at grade and on the second floor. The podium would also house residential and live-work units at-grade, and residential amenity space above.

Living Lane elevation, Block 17S, image via submission to City of Toronto

Above, the two towers would contain a combined total of 451 condominium units, divided between 341 units in the 33-storey east point tower and 110 within the west mid-rise building. Below, the building would be served by a three-level underground parking garage with 355 spaces, divided among 248 residential parking spaces, 73 for the retail component, and an additional 27 spaces for visitors. 469 bicycle parking spaces would also be provided within secure bicycle rooms on the ground floor and second floor.

River Street elevation, Block 17S, image via submission to City of Toronto

In its current form, the proposed tower and mid-rise buildings presented in the SPA application exceed the height permissions set out in the by-law associated with the site, and Minor Variance approval will be sought.

Tubman Avenue elevation, Block 17S, image via submission to City of Toronto

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below.