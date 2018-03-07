| by Jack Landau |

Developer Sam Mizrahi is going to great lengths to make flagship project The One a unique offering in the competitive Toronto condominium market. Hailed as Canada’s tallest building, the 85-storey condominium tower now under construction sets itself apart from the pack with a lofty height and an innovative design and structural system by Foster + Partners working with Core Architects.

We’ve covered in detail the project’s height, design, and the complicated construction methods that will bring the project to fruition. Today’s we’re returning for a look inside the building, taking a sneak peek at some of the amenities that are set to be enjoyed by residents of the luxury condo tower.

The One, image courtesy of Mizrahi Developments

Residents at The One will access the building via a private Bloor Street entrance, from where an elevator will carry them up to the tower's 6th floor Sky Lobby. Exiting into a glass-enclosed space with marble finishes and double-height ceilings, residents and guests will find lounge seating and a concierge desk which will be staffed 24/7.

Lobby at The One, image courtesy of Mizrahi Developments

The lobby will connect with the building’s fitness facility and the garden terrace amenities, located atop the podium, more than 100 feet above the Yonge and Bloor intersection. The garden terrace will offer about 9,000 ft² of outdoor space lushly landscaped by The Planning Partnership, offering textural grasses, flowering trees and plants. An infinity pool will be built along the southern edge of the terrace, offering skyline views. Snow-melting technology will be implemented to make this outdoor space usable and inviting year round.

Garden terrace amenity at The One, image courtesy of Mizrahi Developments

Also located on the 7th floor, a fitness centre will offer residents access to a cycle studio, a Yoga space, and private treatment rooms where residents can book a massage, manicure, facial or other treatments. Positioned at the northeast corner of level 7, the fitness centre's windows will offer views taking in the vitality of Yonge and Bloor.

While not typically considered an amenity, the building’s parking facility is a cut above here too. It comes with a team of uniformed valets to park and retrieve residents’ cars. Residents will access the garage through an entrance in a living wall at the rear of the tower, then dropping their vehicle on the P1 level where valets will take over as residents head up to the sky lobby. A parking app will be provided to residents, streamlining the process of retrieving their cars when going out.

Parking component at The One, image courtesy of Mizrahi Developments

