| by Jack Landau |

A new mid-rise condo development is adding a modern but context-sensitive presence between two heritage buildings in Toronto's West Queen West neigbourhood. Construction of Pemberton Group and Baywood Homes' Ten93 Queen West is now in its late stages on the south side of Queen between Dovercourt Road and Lisgar Street, and the building's design by RAW and IBI Group responds nicely to the standout buildings on either side of it.

Ten93's stepped-back nine-storey massing and the colour of its cladding help the building form a contextual relationship with its neighbours. Ten93 is flanked by The Theatre Centre to the west, built in 1908 as a Carnegie Library, while to the east, the 1889-built office building now known as The Great Hall, stands across Dovercourt from it.

Facing east to Ten93 Queen West, image by Forum contributor agoraflaneur

Datum lines are picked up: bumped-out lower floors at the west end of Ten93 mirror the height of The Theatre Centre, while the projecting volume at the east end mirror the height of The Great Hall. Red bricks, matching the colour of those on the Theatre Centre and Great Hall, cover most of the main volume, while the five-storey volume at the east end features a colourful arrangement of three tones of metal panels, applied in an upright staggered brick pattern and adding a playful modern note.

Facing southwest to Ten93 Queen West, January 2018, image by Forum contributor innsertnamehere

Construction of the project will wrap up later this year, adding 134 condominium units and street-fronting retail spaces to the West Queen West neighbourhood.

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.