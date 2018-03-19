| by Nathan Petryshyn |

Grid Condos is closing in on its final height as construction continues on the 50-storey structure. As new storeys are reached, the cladding has continued to snake up the exterior from the base of the building. Designed by IBI Group for CentreCourt Developments, strong progress is being made as the projected August 2018 completion date draws closer, contributing to redevelopment of the Jarvis and Dundas intersection.

Looking south-west at Grid Condos, image by Forum contributor skycandy

The building's quick progress has not go unnoticed by UT Forum contributors, who have been posting new photos to the thread over the last few days. At the time of our last update in January, the Jarvis and Dundas condo had reached nearly 34-storeys, with exterior finishings in the early stages. Grid is now nearing its 45th storey and beginning to make its mark on Toronto’s skyline.

Toronto's skyline including Grid Condos as seen from Riverdale Park, image by Forum contributor Rascacielo

Installation of exterior finishes are continuing upwards about 20 storeys behind as the building grows, with the zig-zag pattern of dark and white contrasts becoming more apparent.

Looking southeast at Grid Condos, image by UT Forum contributor toast_and_tea

The Jarvis and Church Corridors have seen rapid growth, with the area seeing plenty of redevelopment of formerly low-rise sites. Construction continues across the street on Dundas Square Gardens, with its final podium height nearly reached. Grid’s height has also surpassed the 42-storey Pace Condos, blocking it from view in the image below from east of Grid.

Looking west at Grid Condos, image by Forum contributor skycandy

