| by Jack Landau |

Proposed in Midtown Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton area, Plaza's two-tower Plaza Midtown development has been working its way through the planning and approvals process since 2013. Marketing of the Quadrangle-designed condominium development is now well underway, and details of the amenities that residents will enjoy have now been published.

Aerial view looking south at Plaza Midtown, image courtesy of Plaza

Amenities at Plaza Midtown will be housed in both towers, with spaces located on level three of the 34-storey 50 Dunfield Avenue building, as well as each of the first three floors of the 27-storey 25 Holly Street building.

At 25 Holly, the ground floor will offer a lobby with entrances from both the street and the courtyard between the buildings. The concierge will be found here, along with a lobby lounge.

Ground floor plan for 25 Holly Street, image courtesy of Plaza

On the second floor is a multi-function lounge: WiFi will allow those working on their laptops to do so in a social setting at tables, or choose one of two function rooms, or relax more on couches. A bar is also found in the lounge for parties. Two guest suites are also found on this floor.

Second floor plan for 25 Holly Street, image courtesy of Plaza

The bulk of the amenities at Plaza Midtown’s 25 Holly building will be found on the third floor, both indoors and out. During warm weather, an amenity terrace offers lounging, grilling, and dining areas. Indoors includes an event space, a bar, a party room with a catering kitchen and dining areas, as well as private and communal lounge spaces. A media and games room is also found here.

Third floor plan for 25 Holly Street, image courtesy of Plaza

A rendering of the bar shows through to a fireplace surrounded by lounge seating, and offers a taste of the sophisticated interior design theme found in the project's indoor amenities.

Bar indoor amenity space at Plaza Midtown, image courtesy of Plaza

Over at the 50 Dunfield building, the third floor will offer a range of lifestyle-focused amenities, including change rooms, cardio and bike studios, a steam room, and a yoga area. Outdoor amenity spaces offer lounging, grilling, and doing spots like the other building, but also offer a swimming pool, hot tub, and sun deck here.

Third floor plan for 50 Dunfield, image courtesy of Plaza

A rendering of the "pool overlook lounge" highlights clean interiors furnished with a uniquely relaxing sectional, as well as the connection to the outdoors.

View of the connection between indoor and outdoor amenities at Plaza Midtown, image courtesy of Plaza

Additional information and renderings of the development can be found in our database file, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.