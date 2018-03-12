| by Jack Landau |

A successful marketing run is bringing Lifetime Developments' Panda Condominiums closer to construction on Edward Street, just northwest of Toronto's bustling Yonge and Dundas intersection. Lifetime has now sold 95% of the 560 units on offer in the 30-storey Turner Fleischer Architects-designed condominium tower, and has now released the building's terrace and penthouse collections.

Panda Condos, image courtesy of Lifetime Developments

The newly-released layouts offer high ceilings and spacious outdoor living spaces equipped with natural gas lines for barbecues. The terrace collection includes layouts ranging from one-bedroom units up to three-bedroom-plus-den suites. Among the collection, layout P826-B is a two-bedroom-plus-den suite found on the 5th floor of the building, just atop the podium. 826 ft² in area, this suite offers a 179 ft² outdoor terrace with views to the north and east.

P826-B floorplan at Panda Condos, image courtesy of Lifetime Developments

Stepping up in size, the penthouse units include two-bedroom+den and three-bedroom+den layouts, including suite P1904, a three-bedroom-plus-den layout found on the tower's 29th floor. Sized at 1,904 ft² with a 157 ft² terrace facing south and west, this is the largest floorplan listed for the project. The layout includes three bathrooms including an ensuite with a double sink, and four walk-in closets.

P1904 floorplan at Panda Condos, image courtesy of Lifetime Developments

With the vas bulk of units spoken for, a permit application was filed for standalone excavation and shoring for soil remediation last week. Construction of the project is expected to begin in the coming months, with occupancy tentatively scheduled for May 2021.

Suite interior at Panda Condos, image courtesy of Lifetime Developments

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.