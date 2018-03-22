| by Jack Landau |

Since December, excavation has been ongoing at the construction site of Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, a new 19 and 43-storey, Rafael + Bigauskas Architects-designed condominium complex coming to the City Centre Drive and Confederation Parkway intersection to the west of Square One in Mississauga. The two towers will share an underground garage and podium, with the taller tower being built as the first phase, and marketing yet to begin for phase two.

Site of Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

The excavation has progressed a fair bit since our last update at the start of February. Tandem pile and lagging and caisson wall shoring systems now form retaining walls around the site's perimeter. A network of angled support struts has been installed to support the ongoing shoring work.

Excavation for Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

At the northeast edge of the pit, a mobile hydraulic crane is now working on the first elements of forming, with rebar cages and plywood concrete formwork now evident. Over the next several weeks, we will see the installation of a tower crane base and progress on the building's foundations. This will be followed by the rise of the underground garage and the five-storey podium before work moves on to the tower above.

First signs of forming for Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Residents of both towers will have access to a selection of indoor and outdoor amenities to be known as "Club W", housed in and atop the podium that joins the two phases. This includes figure3 Interior Design-appointed indoor areas like a climbing wall, a half-court gymnasium, a fitness centre dubbed The Fit Zone, a co-working space, a kid’s zone, and a party room, plus podium-top outdoor spaces by Land Art Design.

Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

