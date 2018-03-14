| by Jack Landau |

It has been just weeks since CentreCourt Developments' ZEN King West project broke ground south of King on Strachan in Toronto's Liberty Village area, but the dig has already progressed significantly. Shoring began in January for the 32-storey, IBI Group-designed condominium tower, and the excavation which has followed is already approximately three storeys into the ground.

Facing northwest across the ZEN King West site, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

Crews from Michael Bros Excavation will continue digging for a few more months before the pit bottoms out: this one is gong an unusually deep seven storeys. Holding the earth back is a pile and lagging shoring system, with horizontal timber 'lagging' slotted between vertical steel 'soldier piles'. Most of the lagging is hidden behind orange tarpaulin in the photos above and below.

Facing southwest across the ZEN King West site, image by Forum contributor agoraflaneur

Once the pit bottoms out at approximately 21 metres deep, a tower crane will be put in place to begin forming of the project's garage. Upon completion, it will provide 228 parking spaces for residents of the development's 481 condominium units.

ZEN King West, image courtesy of CentreCourt Developments

Residents will have access to a range of amenities, including a 5,000 ft² fitness facility offering a multipurpose room, a dedicated crossfit space, weight and cardio rooms, and a 200-metre outdoor running track. You can get a more thorough look at the amenities by visiting a recent article looking into them in more depth.

Sky Track at ZEN King West, image courtesy of CentreCourt Developments

