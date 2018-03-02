| by Jack Landau |

Just a few minutes walk from Streetsville GO station in Mississauga, a new residential community is gearing up for a public launch. Dunpar Homes will be celebrating the Grand Opening of their Streetsville Centre development on March 10th, marking the start of sales for the townhome and semi community planned at the intersection of Thomas Street and Joymar Drive.

Site of Dunpar's Streetsville Centre with Streetsville GO visible at the lower right, image retrieved from Apple Maps

The Grand Opening will take place at a new info centre located at 80 Thomas Street, right across from the GO station. Some special bonuses will be offered to those attending opening weekend for the community of 200 3-bedroom homes. The homes, some with 2 bathrooms, some with 3, range in size from 1,500 ft² to 2,300 ft², and are priced starting in the mid $800,000s.

Streetsville Centre, image courtesy of Dunpar Homes

The townhomes and semi-detached homes feature natural material finishes, with exteriors style after English Georgian Manors. Inside, the suites will offer custom crafted cabinetry, natural oak stair treads and risers, and bathrooms with oversized designer-selected framed mirrors. Residents will be within easy walking distance of Streetsville GO, as well as a two-minute walk to Streetsville's retail and restaurants, and five minutes walking distance from Streetsville Memorial Park.

Site plan for Streetsville Centre, image courtesy of Dunpar Homes

