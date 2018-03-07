| by Jack Landau |

The risks of becoming a Google city; Metrolinx Continues Its Pursuit of Hydrogen Trains; Court dismisses councillor’s request to appeal Toronto’s decision on ward boundaries; and more news:

The risks of becoming a Google city (Toronto Star)

Metrolinx Continues Its Pursuit of Hydrogen Trains (Steve Munro)

Court dismisses councillor’s request to appeal Toronto’s decision on ward boundaries (Toronto Star)

A guide to Toronto’s increasingly large selection of ride-sharing and car-sharing services (Toronto Life)

A high-tech neighbourhood could turn Toronto into a world renowned innovation hub (Metro News)

Cinespace opening new film/TV studio in Toronto's port lands (Inside Toronto)

A few of the coolest Toronto properties on Airbnb Plus (Toronto Life)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

2000 Ocean to Rise in South Florida's Hallandale Beach (Miami)

Oakridge United Church Demolished for New Residential Mid-Rise (Vancouver)

Avi Urban Launches August at University District (Calgary)

Emerald Tower Approaches Construction with Refined Design (Edmonton)