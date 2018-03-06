| by Jack Landau |

Backyard hens get the green light in four wards; Toronto-area home prices drop 35% but more homes on the market; From hostage training exercises to mobile grocery stores, retired TTC vehicles put to good use; and more news:

'Pets with benefits': Backyard hens get the green light in four wards (Metro News)

Toronto-area home prices drop 35% but more homes on the market (CBC News)

Your letters: Tax-funded urban transit is a winning strategy (Toronto Star)

From hostage training exercises to mobile grocery stores, retired TTC vehicles put to good use (Metro News)

High levels of lead found in drinking water at court building (Toronto Star)

Inside Toronto’s first Farm Boy, Etobicoke’s new 20,000-square-foot supermarket (Toronto Life)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Studio Gang-Designed St. Louis Highrise Breaks Ground (St. Louis)

Telus Sky Takes on a New Twist (Calgary)

City Seminars Give Homeowners Heritage Preservation Tools (Edmonton)

Construction Announced for Phase 2 of McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport (Vancouver)